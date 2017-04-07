Vietnamese man decapitated in Singapore commited suicide, police say

Police in Singapore have concluded that the death of a Vietnamese man who fell from the 15th floor of a hotel last month was a suicide, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore said Friday.

The investigation found no signs of foul play in what was previously considered an "unnatural death".

Nguyen Ngoc Duy, 23, a Vietnamese national, was decapitated during the fatal fall, the announcement said.

His body landed on a fifth floor balcony of the hotel, and his head was found outside an eatery on the fourth floor, media reports said.

The Vietnamese Embassy is working with local authorities and his family to complete the necessary legal procedures for the victim's funeral.

Duy was said to have been staying in a room with a 21-year-old Vietnamese student named An and four other friends.

He and An reportedly had an argument just before the fall. An rushed to inform hotel staff, and was also taken to hospital with a cut to his head.