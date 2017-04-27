VnExpress International
Vietnamese man arrested for growing cannabis in Hong Kong - report

By VnExpress   April 27, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

If convicted, the man can be in jail for up to 15 years.

A 51-year-old Vietnamese man has been arrested in Hong Kong for growing cannabis plants inside a village house in what local media said would be the biggest haul in a decade.

Police broke into the three-story building on Tuesday night following a month-long investigation and seized around 1,700 cannabis plants, estimated to have a value of at least HK$40 million ($5 million) on the black market, the English service Ejinsight of the Hong Kong Economic Journal cited various media reports as saying.

The raid is the biggest made in Hong Kong in the past decade, the newspaper said.

Investigation is continuing to look for more people involved in the operation.

Any person who cultivates cannabis or opium poppy in Hong Kong is subject to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of nearly $13,000, according to Hong Kong's dangerous drug ordinance.

