Vietnamese man arrested day after $44,000 bank heist

CCTV footage shows a man wearing face mask and a black cap robbing the Agribank in Bac Giang Province on January 26.

Police in Bac Giang Province in northern Vietnam arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly stealing more than VND1 billion ($44,000) from a major bank.

Nguyen Duc Minh, 35, entered a local branch of Agribank on Friday afternoon wearing a mask and armed with a gun and what appeared to be a grenade.

He made his escape by motorbike with a bag stacked with cash.

Police tracked down Minh the following day.

Details of the swift arrest have not been released, but investigators said they have recovered 90 percent of the money and discovered the grenade was a fake.

Bank robberies are becoming more frequent in Vietnam, with most cases involving just a single individual.

Multiple attempts were reported last year.

In October, a man in the northern province of Bac Ninh was arrested after holding bank workers at knifepoint and stealing VND200 million ($8,800).

In September, two heists cleared a combined $10,000 in the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Vinh Long. No arrests have been reported.

In the same month, a court in the southern province of Tra Vinh sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for using an air gun to rob $88,000 from a bank in May.