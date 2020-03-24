VnExpress International
Vietnamese in Hungary contracts novel coronavirus

By Nguyen Quy   March 24, 2020 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese in Hungary contracts novel coronavirus
Hungarian police officers gesture while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the Covid-19 continues, near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18, 2020. Photo by Reuters.

The Hungarian government confirmed a local Vietnamese citizen had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as one of seven new infections last Saturday.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary said the identity of the patient had not been revealed as the Hungarian government’s policy was to keep personal information of all patients private, Voice of Vietnam reported.

All those in close contact with the patient have been quarantined by the Hungarian government, the embassy said.

Hungary has reported 167 infections as of Tuesday, with eight fatalities.

With Europe becoming the center of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Hungary closed its borders to all foreigners over Covid-19 concerns from March 16 while all non-essential business and large events were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

Around 5,000 Vietnamese live in Hungary, mainly in capital Budapest.

On Sunday, Vietnam also suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers in an unprecedented move.

The country has recorded 107 new infections since March 6, with 106 still under treatment and one having recovered last week. 16 other patients were discharged last month after treatment. Among the active cases was a 20-year-old overseas student in Hungary who landed at Noi Bai Airport on March 18 and confirmed positive for Covid-19 last Saturday. He is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital’s Dong Anh District.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,500 people, spreading to 195 countries and territories.

