Vietnamese illegal immigrant jailed in Hong Kong

By Bui Hong Nhung   March 22, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

A Vietnamese man was jailed by Sha Tin Magistrates' Court on March 16 for unlawfully residing in Hong Kong.

The 35-year-old was convicted of staying in Hong Kong illegally and using a forged identity card.

He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for each of the charges, to be served concurrently.

After landing in Hong Kong unlawfully in August last year, the man obtained a forged Hong Kong identity card and started looking for work.

At the time he was arrested, he was washing dishes in the kitchen of a restaurant.

Hong Kong authorities said that those found living in the country illegally face a maximum fine of $50,000 and up to three years' imprisonment.

