Vietnamese gymnast crowned gold medalist at Gymnastics World Cup

Vietnamese national champion Le Thanh Tung dominated the men's vault competition to bag the country's only gold medal at the 2017 Gymnastics World Cup on Saturday.

Men's vault results.

Two years ago, Tung pocketed a bronze medal at the Varna World Challenge Cup in Bulgaria.

Other Vietnamese athletes, Pham Phuoc Hung and Dinh Phuong Thanh, took part in the men's parallel bars and managed to secure fifth and sixth places, respectively.

The curtain closed on the 10th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. More than 120 gymnasts, including Olympic champions, from 31 countries participated in the prestigious four-day event.