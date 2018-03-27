VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese fishing group caught up in row over Chinese ban in East Sea

By Vo Hai   March 27, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishing group caught up in row over Chinese ban in East Sea
Vietnamese fishing boats in the South China Sea, commonly known as the East Sea in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Van Dong

Last week, Vietnam's foreign ministry also voiced its opposition to the fishing ban. 

The Vietnam Fisheries Society has issued a statement protesting against a Chinese fishing ban in the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, saying it violates Vietnam’s sovereignty.

China's Ministry of Agriculture has announced it is adjusting a ban in Vietnam's territorial waters from May 1 to August 16, which would be applicable to areas north of the 12th parallel north, including the Gulf of Tonkin, Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and Scarborough Shoal.

“This ban violates the rights and legal interests of Vietnam, the country’s sovereignty to the Paracel Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin, and it hampers the operations of Vietnamese fishermen,” said the Vietnam Fisheries Society.

It also goes against international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) signed between ASEAN and China in 2002.

China’s fishing ban hampers peace and stability in the region, it said.

"The Vietnam Fisheries Society strongly opposes China’s actions, which have no legal grounding.”

The message echoes Vietnam's foreign ministry's statement issued last Thursday, which said it resolutely opposes and rejects this regulation.

"This regulation violates Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa Islands, violates Vietnam's legal rights and interests over its waters and violates international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS]," foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Related News:
Tags: Vienam China South China Sea East Sea disputed waters Vietnam-China relation fishing ban
 
Read more
Satellite images reveal show of force by Chinese navy in East Sea

Satellite images reveal show of force by Chinese navy in East Sea

Bad blood: Vietnamese martial artist dares Chinese MMA fighter to showdown

Bad blood: Vietnamese martial artist dares Chinese MMA fighter to showdown

Police launch criminal probe into deadly fire at Saigon apartment building

Police launch criminal probe into deadly fire at Saigon apartment building

Vietnamese bankers nabbed in $10.8 million fraud case

Vietnamese bankers nabbed in $10.8 million fraud case

Angry residents complain to PM in wake of deadly Saigon fire

Angry residents complain to PM in wake of deadly Saigon fire

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top