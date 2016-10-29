VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese family demands probe as man dies after police questioning

By VnExpress   October 29, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7

Police in Vinh Phuc Province denied allegations of beating.

Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have opened an investigation after a man died with bruises on his body, hours after being interrogated by the police, local media reported.

Family of Nguyen Cao Tan found him dead in his bed on Friday morning.

They said the man, 45, skipped dinner and went to bed early on Thursday night after coming home from a police station. He never woke up.

“He said the police beat him. His left eye was blackened and there were many bruises on his body,” a relative told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

The commune police officers summoned him on Thursday afternoon for questioning in regard to an alleged phone theft that his son had reported.

An autopsy will be performed now that the family has demanded an investigation into his death.

Local police denied allegations of beating, saying the man must have died from a cold.

Several instances of suspects dying in police custody have been reported across Vietnam in recent years.

Last May, two police officers from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap received up to one and a half years in jail for fatally torturing a motorbike theft suspect in 2012.

In late 2014, three police officers in the Central Highlands received four and a half years each as a court decided that their violent acts during intterogation killed a 39-year-old theft suspect.

Related news:

Vietnamese newspaper fights police in rare legal standoff, says reporter was attacked

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

Tags: Vietnam police
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top