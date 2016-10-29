Vietnamese family demands probe as man dies after police questioning

Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have opened an investigation after a man died with bruises on his body, hours after being interrogated by the police, local media reported.

Family of Nguyen Cao Tan found him dead in his bed on Friday morning.

They said the man, 45, skipped dinner and went to bed early on Thursday night after coming home from a police station. He never woke up.

“He said the police beat him. His left eye was blackened and there were many bruises on his body,” a relative told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

The commune police officers summoned him on Thursday afternoon for questioning in regard to an alleged phone theft that his son had reported.

An autopsy will be performed now that the family has demanded an investigation into his death.

Local police denied allegations of beating, saying the man must have died from a cold.

Several instances of suspects dying in police custody have been reported across Vietnam in recent years.

Last May, two police officers from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap received up to one and a half years in jail for fatally torturing a motorbike theft suspect in 2012.

In late 2014, three police officers in the Central Highlands received four and a half years each as a court decided that their violent acts during intterogation killed a 39-year-old theft suspect.

