Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

By Phuong Vy, Le Hoang   September 21, 2016 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
The car driven by a police officer in a fatal crash in Ninh Binh Province September 16. Photo by Phuong Vy

Police in Ninh Binh Province are investigating a police officer for hitting and killing a woman with an unregistered car.

Police in the northern province of Ninh Binh have opened a criminal investigation against a police officer for hitting and killing a woman last week with a car that was allegedly unregistered.

Hoang Duc Huan, a district deputy police chief, crashed the car into a motorbike from behind last Friday. The 44-year-old motorbike driver reportedly died on the spot.

Huan, 38, fled the scene. He later turned himself in, saying he had run out of panic.

Initial investigation found the car, a Camry, used a fake license plate as the number had been registered to another vehicle.

Traffic incidents involving police officers and government officials usually catch a lot of attention in Vietnam.

In one recent case, a district chief prosecutor in the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province was sentenced to 18 months in jail in May for drunk driving. He caused multiple crashes that sent eight people to hospital.

Last January, a court in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau sentenced a former traffic police officer to five years in prison for crashing a car into a crowd in 2014, killing two and injuring seven others.

Tags: Vietnam traffic
