VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese cops discover dozen rare monkeys dead on bus

By Duc Hung   December 29, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cops discover dozen rare monkeys dead on bus
Bodies of the rare François’ langur found on a passenger bus in Ha Tinh on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

The animals had been eviscerated, dried and stuffed in a suitcase.

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh impounded a passenger bus on Tuesday night after discovering a dozen rare monkey carcases in its luggage compartment.

Investigators identified the animals as François’ langurs, a species that has been severely threatened by poaching.

Traffic officers stopped the bus at around 10 p.m. and discovered the carcases wrapped in paper and packed in a suitcase.

The wild animals had been disemboweled and dried.

Provincial forest rangers and environmental police have taken over the case.

Adherents of Chinese medicine believe that wine made out of the protected primate's bones can cure fatigue and rheumatism.

Deforestation has also contributed to the steady decline of the population over the past 30 years. Fewer than 500 wild individuals are believed to remain in Vietnam, and around 1,500 in China.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the species as endangered while Vietnam strictly bans commercial exploitation of the species.

Related news:

World’s second largest population of rare langurs discovered in Vietnam

Two arrested with seven red-faced monkeys in central Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam wildlife conservation langurs
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top