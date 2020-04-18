VnExpress International
Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

By Phan Anh   April 18, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
A sign for washing hands is seen during a news media tour of quarantine facilities for treating novel coronavirus at Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, March 2, 2020. Photo by Reuters/Christinne Muschi.

A Canadian doctor and academic of Vietnamese origin has become the first doctor to die of Covid-19 complications in Quebec Province.

Dao Huy Hao, 44, was a community health expert and professor at the University of Sherbrooke's community health department in Quebec. He is the first doctor in Quebec to have succumbed to Covid-19, the Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.

Hao had earlier worked for the National Institute of Public Health in Quebec for two years (2016-2017).

Canada has recorded over 31,600 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom at least 1,310 have died.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases, 70 of them active, with no deaths.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories with reported deaths passing 154,000.

