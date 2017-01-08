VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese boy rescued after trafficked to China by mother’s friend

By Minh Cuong   January 8, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Vietnamese boy rescued after trafficked to China by mother’s friend
Chinese authorities return the boy to Vietnam on Friday. Photo courtesy of Quang Ninh Newspaper

Police are still tracking down the Taiwanese kidnapper.

A 3-year-old boy from Ho Chi Minh City has been rescued and sent home after being trafficked to China by a friend of his mother.

Chinese authorities returned the boy to Vietnamese border guards in Quang Ninh Province on Friday, a month after he was taken.

Investigators are still looking for the alleged Taiwanese kidnapper, Chuang Kuo Jen.

On December 2, the boy’s mother asked Chuang, a feng shui master, to check the location of her company in Ho Chi Minh City to help her improve her fortune. She brought the boy with her.

Before they said goodbye at his hotel that evening, Chuang asked the woman to leave the boy with him, saying he would love to take the boy around the city the next day.

Trusting their 10-year friendship, the woman agreed.

But when she came to pick up her son the next day, she found out Chuang had checked out and the boy was nowhere to be found.

Vietnamese police and their Chinese counterparts tracked down the boy and rescued him in Guangdong.

They believed that Chuang hired a woman who pretended to be the boy's mother and brought him to China across the border with fake documents.

Vietnam reported 1,128 trafficking victims in 2016, up nearly 13 percent from the previous year. According to the United Nations, nearly 1.2 million children worldwide are trafficked every year.

Related news:

Vietnam's human trafficking victims rise 13 pct in 2016

Vietnamese trafficking victim rescued after sending SOS message from China

Tags: Vietnam human trafficking
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top