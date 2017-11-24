vietnamese-boxer-wins-historic-wbc-asia-super-flyweight-title

Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao won the country's first World Boxing Council (WBC) title on Thursday in the WBC Asia Interim Super Flyweight Championship.

Thao, who is also the first Vietnamese boxer to fight for a WBC title, won the belt in stunning style against Indonesia's George Lumoly in Bangkok.

Tran Van Thao (R) won the WBC Asia Super Flyweight title after beating George Lumoly (L).

Thao floored his opponent with a flurry of punches early in the first round, and despite getting back to his feet, Lumoly was back on the canvas and knocked out in just 45 seconds.

Thao, 25, started boxing at the age of 16. He became Vietnam's number 1 boxer in the super flyweight class (51-52 kilograms, or 112-114 lbs) by winning the National Boxing Championship last year. Before the fight with Lumoly, Thao boasted a professional record of 6 wins, including 4 by knockout, and no losses.

Lumoly, 26, has been a professional boxer since 2013, and entered the ring on Tuesday with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.