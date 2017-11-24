VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese boxer wins historic WBC Asia Super Flyweight title

By Xuan Binh   November 24, 2017 | 10:09 am GMT+7

He knocked out his Indonesian opponent in just 45 seconds to become the first Vietnamese boxer to hold a WBC title.

Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao won the country's first World Boxing Council (WBC) title on Thursday in the WBC Asia Interim Super Flyweight Championship.

Thao, who is also the first Vietnamese boxer to fight for a WBC title, won the belt in stunning style against Indonesia's George Lumoly in Bangkok.

vietnamese-boxer-wins-historic-wbc-asia-super-flyweight-title

Tran Van Thao (R) won the WBC Asia Super Flyweight title after beating George Lumoly (L).

Thao floored his opponent with a flurry of punches early in the first round, and despite getting back to his feet, Lumoly was back on the canvas and knocked out in just 45 seconds.

Thao, 25, started boxing at the age of 16. He became Vietnam's number 1 boxer in the super flyweight class (51-52 kilograms, or 112-114 lbs) by winning the National Boxing Championship last year. Before the fight with Lumoly, Thao boasted a professional record of 6 wins, including 4 by knockout, and no losses.

Lumoly, 26, has been a professional boxer since 2013, and entered the ring on Tuesday with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam sports boxing WBC
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top