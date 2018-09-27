Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam's Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong started the memorial service at the National Funeral Home in Hanoi by delivering an eulogy, reviewing all contributions Quang has made for the country. Quang, who served as Vietnam's Minister of Public Security before becoming president in April 2016, passed away on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and General Secretary Trong join hands to carry President Quang’s coffin out of the funeral home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street. Leaders from Cambodia, Laos and South Korea and some 50,000 paid their respects to the late president on Wednesday.

Guards perform a ritual to prepare the hearse for the parade of Quang's coffin around Hanoi.

President Quang's flag-draped coffin will be carried around Hanoi before he is buried in his hometown in Kim Son District of Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The coffin parade on Hanoi streets.

The coffin is paraded past Hanoi's Opera House.

At the Flag Tower of Hanoi on Dien Bien Phu Street. All government buildings and public places in Hanoi are flying the national flag at half mast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Outside the Presidential Palace on Hung Vuong Street.

The parade goes past the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

People stand watching the parade on Kim Ma Street.

Quang's coffin arrives at his house on Nguy Nhu Kon Tum Street in Hanoi.

On Ring Road 3, the lifeline of Hanoi that stretches 65 kilometers (41 miles) through nine districts. All vehicles have been banned on the road during the parade. The road runs to Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway which connects Hanoi with Ninh Binh Province, where President Quang will be buried.

The coffin parade arrives in Ninh Binh Province at nearly 2 p.m. on Thursday for a burial ceremony.

People in Ninh Binh cry during his burial service in Kim Son District.

President Quang is laid to rest.

President Quang is laid to rest.