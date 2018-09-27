VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

By Staff reporters   September 27, 2018 | 08:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam said goodbye to departed President Tran Dai Quang on Thursday, after a memorial service held in Hanoi.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam's Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong started the memorial service at the National Funeral Home in Hanoi by delivering an eulogy, reviewing all contributions Quang has made for the country. Quang, who served as Vietnam's Minister of Public Security before becoming president in April 2016, passed away on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 1

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and General Secretary Trong join hands to carry President Quang’s coffin out of the funeral home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street. Leaders from Cambodia, Laos and South Korea and some 50,000 paid their respects to the late president on Wednesday.

Lễ truy điệu Chủ tịch nước Trần Đại Quang 
 
 

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

Guards perform a ritual to prepare the hearse for the parade of Quang's coffin around Hanoi.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 2

President Quang's flag-draped coffin will be carried around Hanoi before he is buried in his hometown in Kim Son District of Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

President Tran Dai Quang's coffin is carried on Hanoi streets
 
 

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

The coffin parade on Hanoi streets.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 3

The coffin is paraded past Hanoi's Opera House.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 4

At the Flag Tower of Hanoi on Dien Bien Phu Street. All government buildings and public places in Hanoi are flying the national flag at half mast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 5

Outside the Presidential Palace on Hung Vuong Street.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 6

The parade goes past the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 7

People stand watching the parade on Kim Ma Street.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 8

Quang's coffin arrives at his house on Nguy Nhu Kon Tum Street in Hanoi.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 9

On Ring Road 3, the lifeline of Hanoi that stretches 65 kilometers (41 miles) through nine districts. All vehicles have been banned on the road during the parade. The road runs to Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway which connects Hanoi with Ninh Binh Province, where President Quang will be buried.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 10

The coffin parade arrives in Ninh Binh Province at nearly 2 p.m. on Thursday for a burial ceremony.

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang - 11

People in Ninh Binh cry during his burial service in Kim Son District.

Đội tiêu binh thực hiện nghi thức hạ huyệt
 
 

Vietnamese bid farewell to President Tran Dai Quang

President Quang is laid to rest.

Related News:

President Tran Dai Quang's passing

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Laos to hold state mourning for Vietnamese President

Laos to hold state mourning for Vietnamese President

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam President President Tran Dai Quang Vietnam politics government leaders state funeral
 
Read more
Fad for 'lucky' tail hair threatens Vietnam elephants

Fad for 'lucky' tail hair threatens Vietnam elephants

Vietnam imprisons another 15 for SEZ law protest violations

Vietnam imprisons another 15 for SEZ law protest violations

Police nab man ferrying drugs from HCMC, make huge haul

Police nab man ferrying drugs from HCMC, make huge haul

Vietnamese fishermen rescued after two days adrift off Malaysian coast

Vietnamese fishermen rescued after two days adrift off Malaysian coast

World leaders, diplomats pay tribute to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

World leaders, diplomats pay tribute to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

Visa refused, Vietnamese students forced to return home from Japanese school

Visa refused, Vietnamese students forced to return home from Japanese school

A look inside New Zealand naval frigate Te Mana at Saigon Port

A look inside New Zealand naval frigate Te Mana at Saigon Port

 
go to top