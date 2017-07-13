VnExpress International
Vietnam War remnants on display as country commemorates newly-found martyrs

By Phuoc Tuan   July 13, 2017 | 04:48 pm GMT+7

A pair of rings made from bullet casings were among the items found in a mass grave at the Bien Hoa military airbase.

vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed

A pair of rings made from bullet casings on display at an exhibition that opened on Wednesday in the southern province of Dong Nai. The rings were among the items recovered from a burial site of Vietnamese soldiers killed during the Tet Offensive in 1968.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-1

Slippers. The mass grave was unearthed last April with help from two U.S. veterans. The remains of 72 soldiers were found, and so far authorities have identified 66 of them.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-2

Water bottles.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-3

Metal belt buckles.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-4

A canvas coat the soldiers wore to protect them from the rain and sun.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-5

Shirt buttons.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-6

A bullet casing.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-7

Lighters.
vietnam-war-items-on-display-as-country-commemorates-newly-found-martyrs-ed-8

A plastic shoe remains almost intact after half a century. Another search is going on at Tan Son Nhat Airport in the neighboring Ho Chi Minh City after the military received information about a possible mass grave.
