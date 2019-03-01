VnExpress International
Vietnam to close 170km Hanoi-China highway segment on Saturday

By Doan Loan   March 1, 2019 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
North Korean convoy carrying Kim Jong-un runs on the National Highway 1 between Lang Son Province and Hanoi on February 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Le Anh Tu

All vehicles will be banned on a 170km (106 miles) segment of National Highway 1 from Hanoi to China border Saturday.

Hanoi officials said the National Highway 1 segment from Hanoi to Dong Dang Town in the northern province of Lang Son, near China border, will be closed to all vehicles from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trucks weighing over 10 tons and passengers vehicles with nine seats and above would be barred earlier, from 1 a.m. onwards. These vehicles will also be banned from the National Highway 18 segment from the intersection with National Highway 1 to the intersection with Hanoi’s Vo Nguyen Giap Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A similar ban was enforced last Tuesday morning as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his convoy traveled from the Dong Dang Railway Station in Lang Son to Hanoi for the second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim reached Dong Dang after a more than 60-hour journey on his armored train from Pyongyang. His second summit with Trump ended Thursday without any deals signed, due to disagreements over the removal of sanctions on North Korea.

Trump left Vietnam soon after the summit ended while Kim is staying for an official visit. He will leave on Saturday.

