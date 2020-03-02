Vietnam tags 34 new Covid-19 suspects in one day

A nurse and a patient at a quarantine center for Covid-19 suspects and patients at Vinh Phuc Province, northern Vietnam, February 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

As of Sunday morning, Vietnam had only 81 suspected infections, but just one day later, the total rose to 115 as droves of people entered the country from areas hit by Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel cornavirus, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) announced.

All 115 people, Vietnamese, Chinese and South Koreans with Covid-19 symptoms like cough and fever, have been quarantined in hospitals.

None of the cases are in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, the three biggest cities in the country.

Officials said the people will be released from quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus, but they will continue to be monitored medically, at home or at medical camps. Medical staff will check their health regularly and the police will ensure they do not leave their homes or the camps.

As of Monday, there were more than 10,000 people placed under medical monitoring after they returned from stricken areas or had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Vietnam has not detected any new infection since February 13 after all 16 Covid-19 patients, including two Chinese nationals and one Vietnamese American, were discharged from hospitals after quarantining and treatment.

The global death toll has topped 3,000 and the novel coronavirus has spread to 68 countries and territories.

Most of the deaths, more than 2,900, have occurred in China, followed by Iran with 54, Italy with 41 and South Korea with 26. The U.S. has reported two deaths.