vietnam-starts-the-deployment-of-electronic-toll-collection

This fee collection system allows vehicle owners to pay for expressway fees without stopping using E-tags stuck on their windshields.

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) representative said that after two months of ETC system deployment at two toll booths (Dai Xuyen and Cao Bo), this new technology will be applied at all remaining booths from the fourth quarter of 2016.

With an RFID issued by the Ministry of Transport, vehicle owners will be able to stick E-tags in their windshields after opening ETC accounts with a code to enter Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway.

ETC has been recently kicked off in Cau Gie-Ninh Binh Expressway. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

The ETC accounts link to an E-tag in a driver's vehicle and can be topped up to pay for using expressways without having to stop at the toll booths. An ETC account owner can top up the balance in banking transaction offices or via internet banking service.

As vehicles go under the frame of toll collection without stopping, the images and information of the vehicles will be automatically transferred to a data center for processing and account balance checking. If the vehicle is eligible, barriers will be opened up and vehicle owner’s mobile phone will receive a notification of payment.

Barriers will not be opened for access when the balance is not sufficient or vehicles do not have an E-tag, forcing drivers to stop and purchase a ticket to continue the journey. It's the first time such technology is applied in Vietnam and it will help vehicle owners save waiting time, energy and machine depreciation due to energy stopping. It will also help to reduce labor costs as the fee management process is automated.

Launched at the end of 2011, Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressway connects Hanoi and other northern provinces to central provinces, stretching 50 kilometers. This expressway has so far served 28 million arrivals, averaging 23,000 to 25,000 arrivals per day.

The Ministry of Transport has set out a roadmap to the end of 2018 to apply ETC system at all toll booths in the country and all barriers will be removed by the end of 2020. Currently, some booths on expressway No.1 and No.14 already apply the ETC system.

