Vietnam starts fifth day clear of new Covid-19 infection but adds one relapse case

Doctors at HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases test samples for the new coronavirus, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry confirmed zero fresh case of Covid-19 on the morning of Wednesday, which means the nation’s count is kept unchanged at 270 since Friday evening.

But one more relapse case was recorded late Tuesday. "Patient 151," a Brazilian woman in HCMC, has tested positive after being discharged. She has been transfered to Cu Chi Field Hospital for further monitoring.

The new relapse case raised the number of active cases in the country to 49. Of them, 11 have tested negative once and eight twice.

The ministry announced Tuesday that studies into the new coronavirus samples taken from five other relapse patients revealed that the virus found in their bodies was "inactive," which theoretically means the chance for them to spread the disease to others is "very low."

Addressing a government meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at this point, with an infection rate of 270 per more than 95 million residents, Vietnam has "basically put the pandemic under control."

So far, the country has conducted 213,743 new coronavirus tests, said the ministry’s data, and Wednesday morning marks the 13 days that it has not recorded any infections caused by community transmission.

By Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days without reporting any new infections. Then in the evening, there were two new cases confirmed, both are Vietnamese students returning from Japan, taking the nation’s count to 270.

Of the total cases, 222 have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have reached more than 217,700.