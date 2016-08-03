VnExpress International
Vietnam slashes road charges by 10-20pct

By Anh Minh   August 3, 2016 | 01:37 pm GMT+7

The move is expected to encourage truck drivers to use highways instead of provincial roads.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has recently approved a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to reduce road charges for certain kinds of vehicles this year.

Specifically, a 10-15 percent reduction will be applied to trucks weighing more than 10 tons and trucks with containers smaller than 40 feet.

Hue also agreed to cut charges for public buses, vehicles with under 30 seats and truck weighing under four tons by 10-20 percent.

Vietnam has 45 tolls stations across the country, and the adjustment will be made at 29 of them.

Hue has assigned the Ministry of Transport to hold talks with road builders to find the best way to harmonize the benefits between road users, road builders and the state budget. On that basis, the Ministry of Finance will issue a specific circular to adjust the charges.

