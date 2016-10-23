VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam seizes rare turtles from Cambodian bus

By VnExpress   October 23, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7

Forest rangers found elongated tortoises and yellow-headed temple turtles wrapped in packing tape.

Forest rangers in Tay Ninh Province seized 66 wild turtles and tortoises from a passenger bus traveling from Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City, on Friday.

The animals, weighing around 50 kilograms, were discovered packed into three tight boxes in the luggage compartment; some were covered in packing tape.

The smuggled shipment included endangered elongated tortoises and yellow-headed temple turtles.

The bus driver failed to produce any papers for the reptiles.

He said a Cambodian national had paid him VND600,000 ($25) to deliver them to a vendor in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mang Van Thoi, deputy head of the Tay Ninh forest management department, said his agency would monitor the animals for any signs of illness before returning them to their natural habitat.

Related news:

Endangered sea turtle rescued after street auction

Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen

Tags: turtle smuggling wildlife trade wildlife trafficking endangered species
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top