Vietnam sees end of Sunday with no new Covid-19 case

Of the country's 270 patients, 230 have been discharged from hospitals, but five have relapsed.

The 45 active patients, which include the relapse cases, are being treated in six different medical facilities. Most of them are in stable health, with 13 having tested negative for the virus once and three others twice.

No new cases of community transmission have been recorded over the past 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Viet A Technologies Joint Stock Company stated Sunday that made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits have been recognized by the Emergency Use Listing procedure (EUL) of the World Health Organization.

The kits, which use reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), can detect the new coronavirus in droplets obtained from the respiratory tract and blood. They provide results faster and are easier to use than those used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and WHO, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections, but the evening saw two new cases - both students returning from Japan. They were quarantined on arrival and are now under treatment in Hanoi.

The relapse cases are being monitored at different hospitals. The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute have cultured the virus taken from them to try and find the cause of the relapse.

More than 52,000 people are quarantined in Vietnam. Of these, 325 are isolated in hospitals, almost 10,000 others are in centralized quarantine facilities, while the remainder are quarantined at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories with a reported death toll of 203,332.