VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam’s U23 football team set to clash U23 Barcelona in exhibition game

By Staff reporters   May 27, 2018 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s U23 football team set to clash U23 Barcelona in exhibition game
Vietnam’s U23 soccer team celebrates a goal at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in January 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Huynh

The young players will also have to face other strong opponents to warm up for Asian Games in August.

Vietnam's national U23 football team is scheduled to play against major players in the region as well as those from one of the world's strongest football clubs, FC Barcelona, at a tournament held to prepare them for the Asian Games in August.

The exhibition tournament will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi between August 3-7 with the participation of the U23 teams from Oman, Uzbekistan and the B team of Barcelona, Spain. The game will be the second of Barcelona B in Vietnam. They first came for another exhibition game in 2005 when they lost 0-1 to Vietnam national team.

Uzbekistan’s U23 team was crowned the champion of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in China last January after defeating the Vietnamese players at the final match under heavy blizzards. Finishing as runner-up, Vietnam’s U23 won the fair-play prize and was praised across Southeast Asia for their fighting spirit.

Vietnamese football fans are expecting to go through the excitement again this August.

The exhibition tournament is considered a big test for Vietnam’s U23 before Asian Games, also known as Asiad, as they will face strong and quality opponents from other countries. Head coach Park Hang-seo is currently making selections for the official squad list.

Take a look back at their journey at the AFC Championship here.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam U23 soccer sports Barcelona tournament ASIAD football team exhibition tournament
 
Read more
Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Men arrested for snatching bag from Canadian tourist in Saigon

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

Vietnam tightens border gate controls to preempt Ebola outbreak

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

 
go to top