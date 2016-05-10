Vietnam’s special forces take part in anti-terrorism drill in Singapore

The activity is part of the ongoing maritime security and counter-terrorism exercise within the framework of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) in Brunei and Singapore.

Special forces from 15 countries with observers from Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia have participated in the drill on Monday.

According to the scenario, anti-terrorism forces launched an offensive to a command center of the terrorists in Singapore. Vietnam forces attacked the terrorists on the first floor with the second and third floors being handled by Indonesia and Thailand forces, respectively.

A Vietnamese soldier during the drill. Photo by Nguyen Hoa

The special forces during the attack. Photo by Nguyen Hoa

A gesture of friendship after the exercise. Photo by Nguyen Hoa

The multilateral exercise, which will run until May 12, involves about 3,000 soldiers, 18 ships, 17 helicopters, two maritime patrol aircraft and special forces from 18 nations, including the ASEAN states and its dialogue partners.