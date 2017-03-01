VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam's Olympic hero wins silver at Shooting World Cup

By Lam Thoa   March 1, 2017 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Olympic hero wins silver at Shooting World Cup
From left to right: Hoang Xuan Vinh, Tomoyuki Matsuda and Jitu Rai. Photo by VnExpress

Hoang Xuan Vinh proved that he still is in top form seven months after securing Vietnam's first Olympic gold.

Rio Olympic Games champion Hoang Xuan Vinh won a silver medal at the Shooting World Cup on Tuesday in New Delhi, India.

Vinh claimed the medal with a total points haul of 236.6 in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, second only to Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda who won gold with a world record score of 240.1.

The Vietnamese shooter got through a 34-man qualification round to make it into the last eight. In the final, after two rounds of shooting, three shooters remained: Vinh, Matsuda and Jitu Rai from the host India.

Jitu Rai was off target and unable to keep himself in contention for gold. Vinh managed to score 9.5 and 9.8 with his final shots, but Matsuda blasted 10.2 and 10.6 to claim the title and a new world record.

Matsuda used to be a powerhouse in Japan's shooting scene, and has a firing range named after him. However, he has been out of form since 2010 and hasn't had much success in tournaments since then.

With second place at the Shooting World Cup, 41-year-old military officer Vinh proved that he still is in top form seven months after securing Vietnam's first Olympic gold medal in Brazil last year.

"Hoang Xuan Vinh's silver medal is a success. It proves that he has been training and still has the determination after reaching the top at Rio 2016," his 52-year-old coach Nguyen Thi Nhung, told VnExpress.

However, Nhung did admit that she was surprised at her shooter's latest achievement.

"I personally hoped that Vinh would just make it through the qualifier. An athlete can't maintain his top form at every tournament," said Nhung. "After his Olympic success, failure at this event in India might have given him more motivation for the next important events."

Related news:

> 7 things you didn't know about Vietnam's Olympic hero Hoang Xuan Vinh

> Vietnam's Olympic hero refuses prestigious state title

> Shooter secures Vietnam's first Olympic gold medal

Tags: ISSF World Cup Hoang Xuan Vinh shooting sport
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top