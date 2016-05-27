Vietnam's industrial production outperforms 2015 figures in May

Water supply, sewage, waste management and remediation activities witnessed a surge of 7.4 percent, but mining and quarrying fell by 4.4 percent compared to May last year.

Key products that contributed to this month’s rising IIP included televisions, cars and steel.

Crude oil experienced a drop of 8.5 percent on-year, while mobile phones, a key export, also fell by 10 percent in May.

Steel is processed. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Nhu Hai

As a result of the plunging IIP in mining and quarrying, the workforce was cut 2 percent on-year, of which employees working in crude oil mining and natural gas sector this May fell by 3.7 percent on-year. Staff numbers in the electronics parts and computer manufacturing fields rocketed by 18.8 percent, while workers in the garments and textile sector went up by 10.7 percent.