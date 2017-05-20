Vietnam's Da Nang launches $154 mln airport terminal for APEC

|
Investment in the terminal worth VND 3.5 trillion ($154 million) came from the Da Nang Internatinal Terminal Investment and Operation JSC. Construction started in November 2015 and the project also included a flyover and a parking area to serve around 400 cars.
The three-storey terminal is built over 21,000 square meters (5.2 acres). The parking area is able to accommodate 15 aircraft, including B777/B787 and A330.
With construction on schedule, the terminal received its first flight on May 8. There will be preparations to welcome delegations to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week this November.
The departure and arrival areas are separated. The terminal gives one floor entirely to shops and other commercial services.
The roof design is inspired by seagull wings. There are 44 check-in booths, 20 booths for departure, 22 for immigration and 10 boarding gates.
The terminal is designed to handle 6 million passengers a year and could serve a maximum 1,800 passengers at a time.
Transport ministry officials inspect the new terminal.
Security check area
The boarding area
Immigration check at the arrival lounge.