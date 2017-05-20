VnExpress International
Vietnam's Da Nang launches $154 mln airport terminal for APEC

By Nguyen Dong   May 20, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7

The terminal came into service as part of preparation for the APEC Summit in November.

vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apecInvestment in the terminal worth VND 3.5 trillion ($154 million) came from the Da Nang Internatinal Terminal Investment and Operation JSC. Construction started in November 2015 and the project also included a flyover and a parking area to serve around 400 cars.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-1

The three-storey terminal is built over 21,000 square meters (5.2 acres). The parking area is able to accommodate 15 aircraft, including B777/B787 and A330.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-2

With construction on schedule, the terminal received its first flight on May 8. There will be preparations to welcome delegations to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week this November.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-3

The departure and arrival areas are separated. The terminal gives one floor entirely to shops and other commercial services.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-4

The roof design is inspired by seagull wings. There are 44 check-in booths, 20 booths for departure, 22 for immigration and 10 boarding gates.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-5

The terminal is designed to handle 6 million passengers a year and could serve a maximum 1,800 passengers at a time.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-6

Transport ministry officials inspect the new terminal.
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-7

Security check area
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-8

The boarding area
vietnams-da-nang-launches-154-mln-airport-terminal-for-apec-9

Immigration check at the arrival lounge.
Tags: Vietnam aviation Da Nang travel new terminal APEC
 
