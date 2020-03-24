Vietnam’s Covid-19 suspects cross 1,500

Of these, 221 were added to the list Tuesday and the rest are those already quarantined, according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC).

Tuesday marked the highest number of people deemed Covid-19 suspects in a day since the pandemic started as an outbreak in Vietnam late January. The number was more than twice what was recorded two days earlier.

Suspected infectees are those who’ve returned from stricken areas or have had direct contact with returnees from those areas and show symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath. Those tagged as suspects are quarantined at hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment after testing positive twice for the virus.

Aside from quarantining suspects, Vietnam has placed many others under medical monitoring - those entering Vietnam from virus-hit areas or have met with infected people but have not showed any Covid-19 symptoms.

These people are routinely checked at entry ports before being sent to medical camps for 14 days of monitoring. Some people with low infection risks are quarantined at home, and monitored and checked by local medical staff every day.

Anyone showing signs of Covid-19 symptoms like coughing or fever will be placed in hospital quarantine. If they test negative for the coronavirus, they will undergo additional monitoring at home or at a medical camp.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 46,900 people placed under medical monitoring, with more than 26,100 quarantined at home.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 123 Covid-19 infections, including 106 active ones diagnosed since March 6. Earlier, 17 other patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Of the current active cases, 14 have tested negative between once and thrice.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last Wednesday ordered the suspension of all international flights to Vietnam as the country restricted entry country by air, road and sea.

Starting last Sunday, Vietnam also suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

Anyone entering the nation from abroad will compulsorily be placed in quarantine for two weeks.

The total fatalities caused by Covid-19 have jumped to more than 17,250 as the disease spreads to 196 countries and territories.