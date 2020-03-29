Vietnam's Covid-19 cases rise to 179

Bach Mai Hospital is isolated starting Saturday after more infections linked to it were confirmed. Photo by VnExpress.

So far, 16 infection cases have been linked to the Bach Mai Hospital, one of Vietnam’s largest.

Patients numbered 175 to 178 are employees of Truong Sinh Company which provides food and logistic services to the hospital.

The new cases, including a 57 year-old man and three women at the age of 38, 49 and 44, had contact with many people at the Bach Mai Hospital on Giai Phong Street, Dong Da District.

In all, there are seven Covid-19 patients related to both Truong Sinh Company and Bach Mai Hospital.

"Patient 179" is a 62-year-old resident in Ha Dong District, Hanoi, who returned to Vietnam on flight EK394 on March 18.

This person has been quarantined in the central province of Thanh Hoa since his arrival, with tests by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi showing positive for the virus and stable health situation.

Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operations Center, said experts had initially believed health workers was the only source of infection at the hospital, but test results showed that the argument was not convincing.

There are signs of a second line of infection from patients and their relatives who take care of them at the hospital, Phu said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on Saturday.

"Our further epidemiological investigations find that a more dangerous source of infection could be staff of food and logistic service providers and those who earn a living from taking care of patients. The latter might move from one hospital to another," he added.

Earlier Saturday, the Bach Mai Hospital suspended admitting new patients and has been isolated. Nearly 5,000 staff and patients at the hospital have been ordered to take Covid-19 tests.

Of Vietnam's 179 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, 21 have been discharged after treatment, including three in Da Nang Friday and a British man in Hue on Saturday.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners having diplomatic and official passports such as business managers, experts and high-skilled workers will be allowed to enter the country at this time, and all entrants will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in 199 countries and territories.