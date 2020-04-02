Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases rise by five to 227

"Patient 223" is a woman, 29, from Hai Hau District in the northern province of Nam Dinh. She was taking care of a family member at the Functional Rehabilitation Department of Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi. Between March 11 and 14, she usually dined and visited the hospital’s canteen and met with many staff from the Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistic services provider to the hospital.

She started to cough and run fever on March 26 and thus was sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District for testing. She is now undergoing treatment at this hospital.

"Patient 224" is a Brazilian man, 39. He lives in Thao Dien Ward of HCMC’s District 2. He used to live in the same room with "Patient 158" at Masteri apartment complex. "Patient 158" is among people infected from a party at Buddha Bar and Grill in Thao Dien on March 14.

On March 27, "patient 224" was sent to a quarantine camp in Hoc Mon District as the city tracked down anyone that had attended the Buddha Bar party and people who had come into contact with them. After the test came positive, he was transferred to the city’s field hospital in Cu Chi District.

"Patient 225" is a 35-year-old man residing in An Dong Commune, An Duong District in the northern city of Hai Phong. He has been living and working in Moscow, Russia for 10 years. He returned to Vietnam on Aeroflot flight SU290, seat 50D, on March 25 and was sent to a quarantine camp in Hanoi’s Thach That District. After testing positive, he is treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District.

"Patient 226" is 22. He flew back to Vietnam on the same Aeroflot flight with "Patient 212" from Moscow on March 27. When being quarantined at a facility in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, he was tested positive and is also being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 227", is a 31. He is an employee at Bao Viet insurance firm and son of "Patient 209." He came into close contact with his mother from March 16 to 25 and was isolated at Duc Giang General Hospital in Long Bien District of Hanoi from March 27. He was tested positive on March 31 and is transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 209," 55, resides in Duc Giang Commune, Long Bien District, Hanoi. She works as a cook at Petrolimex Hanoi Co., Ltd in Duc Giang. Between March 18 and 24, she had come into close contact with "Patient 163" at the company’s canteen. "Patient 163" is a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman who is the granddaughter of "Patient 161" and lives in Hanoi’s Long Bien District. She was a caretaker for her grandmother at the Bach Mai Hospital.

That makes "Patient 227" the first fifth generation patient of Covid-19 in Vietnam.

A major hospital in Vietnam, Bach Mai is now the largest Covid-19 hotspot in Vietnam with 42 cases. 26 of the cases are employees at the Truong Sinh Company.

The Buddha Bar in HCMC comes as the second biggest hotspot, with the latest addition bringing the number of patients linked to the Buddha Bar to 16.

Of the 227 cases of new coronavirus infection confirmed in Vietnam until now, 75 have been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 47,200 people as it spread to 203 countries and territories.