Vietnam's active Covid-19 cases down to single digits

Two men pose with medical staff at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi as they are declared healthy, June 12, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Thanh.

The two men returned from Russia on a repatriation flight on May 13. Thirty-two others on the same flight were also confirmed infected, and 28 have already recovered.

Both were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice in a row.

Vietnam has confirmed 332 Covid-19 cases so far and recorded no death.

The Hanoi hospital is designated as the frontline in the Covid-19 fight in northern Vietnam. At its peak, it had received 70 Covid-19 patients at a time, not to mention suspected cases.

With the Friday discharges, the hospital only has two patients left.

Vietnam has confirmed 332 Covid-19 cases so far. The country has gone almost two months without community transmission of the disease.