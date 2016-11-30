VnExpress International
Vietnam's 6th Russian-built submarine to arrive in January

By VnExpress   November 30, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7

The six submarines have been built under a $2-billion deal aiming to strengthen Vietnam's maritime forces.

The sixth Kilo-class attack submarine built by Russia is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay in January.

The submarine, HQ-187 Ba Ria-Vung Tau, is being delivered by the Dutch-registered vessel Rolldock Storm, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

The submarine was launched on September 28, 2015 at the St. Petersburg-based Admiralty Shipyard, and then began its trial run on December 19.

On November 24, it started the voyage to Vietnam.

Vietnam had inked a deal worth $2 billion with Russia in 2009 to buy six Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines to strengthen its maritime forces. The contract also includes training programs for Vietnamese crew in Russia.

The fifth submarine arrived in the country in February 21 this year.

The Kilo-class submarines are built with advanced stealth technology, extended combat range and modern navigation systems. They can operate at a maximum depth of 300 meters and a range of 9,600 kilometers for 45 days.

