Vietnam strengthens naval muscle

By An Hong   April 29, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7

The Vietnam People's Navy will get its hands on a new Gepard-class 3.9 frigate built in Russia next year after it is put through its paces during a trial.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, Rear Admiral Pham Ngoc Minh, at the launch ceremony
This is the third frigate that Vietnam has contracted the Zelenodolsk shipyard in Russia to build. Vietnam's first two Gepard-class 3.9 frigates and missile escort vessels Dinh Tien Hoang (HQ-011) and Ly Thai To (HQ-012) were dispatched to Vietnam in 2011 and 2012.
This frigate is equipped with anti-submarine weapons.
It is designed to perform search and rescue, track and destroy, and escort and patrol missions in territorial waters.
The frigate, which is also equipped with stealth technology to minimize its presence on enemy radar screens, has its own radar system. 
The ship includes advanced weapons, for instance, the AK-176...
...and a short range air defense system. 

(Source: VGP)

Tags: navy military frigate warship Vietnam People's Navy Gepard 3.9
 
