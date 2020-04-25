Vietnam reports no new coronavirus infection Saturday morning

A medical staff puts samples taken for new coronavirus testing in a device during a mass testing at Ha Vy wholesale market in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

For now, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the country remains at 45.

By Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections. Then in the evening, there were two new cases confirmed.

They are both students studying in Japan who returned to Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh April 22. The two, a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, are quarantined for treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Of the 270 patients, 225 have been discharged from hospitals. Among the 45 ones that are still undergoing treatment, 15 have tested negative once and two twice.

However, the nation has had six relapse cases, with the two latest recorded as "Patient 36," a 64-year-old woman in the south central province of Binh Thuan, and "Patient 137," a 34-year-old man in the north central province of Nghe An. The man was released from hospital in Hanoi on April 7 and was quarantined for another 14 days, but was confirmed positive again on Thursday, one day after he returned to his hometown. The woman was discharged on April 10 and confirmed positive on Friday when she was just about to finish her 14-day post-discharge quarantine.

The three other cases are "Patient 188," a 44-year-old woman in Hanoi who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 18, two days after her discharge; "Patient 52," a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from London, and "Patient 149," a 40-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Germany, who were both discharged on April 16 and tested positive again five days later during quarantine at a hospital in Quang Ninh Province.

"Patient 22," a British man whose samples tested positive after leaving Vietnam, had tested negative again in his home country.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now available in 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have reached almost 197,000.