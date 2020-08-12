Vietnam reports 14 more Covid-19 cases

"Patient 867," 63, lives in Binh Giang District in the northern province of Hai Duong. On July 31, he felt tired and started coughing. On August 8, he went for a checkup at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi before going to his daughter’s home in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri District.

On August 9, he was admitted to the Thanh Nhan Hospital in the city and diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus twice on August 10 and 11.

"Patients 868-880", aged 26-83, are all in Da Nang City. They were either patients at Da Nang hospitals or came into direct contact with people later confirmed to be carrying the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, three patients were discharged the same day and a 55-year-old man in Da Nang City became Vietnam’s 17th Covid-19 fatality.

All 17 deaths were linked to the Da Nang outbreak, and the victims had various underlying chronic conditions, mostly renal failure. The oldest was 86 and the youngest, 33.

Of the national Covid-19 tally of 880, 464 cases are active.

There have been 419 community transmissions of the novel coronavirus in 14 cities and provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, since the pandemic resurfaced late last month.

Over 134,000 people are in isolation, 24,000 of them in quarantine facilities, 5,600 in hospitals and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed nearly 740,000 lives globally.