Vietnam records no new Covid-19 cases Friday evening

A health official holds a blood sample of a person to test for the novel coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The last infection was recorded seven days ago. Of the 270 Covid-19 cases to date, 51 remain active and 219 have been discharged from hospitals. The 51 active cases include 12 relapsed patients.

Vietnam has gone 15 days without community transmission.

Ho Chi Minh City Friday shut down its Can Gio Covid-19 treatment facility. The city has five active coronavirus patients, four at the Cu Chi field hospital in Cu Chi District, all relapsed cases, and one at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases in District 5.

Most of the 51 active patients are in stable health, and 16 have tested negative for the virus at least once.

Over 47,000 people are currently quarantined - 272 in hospitals, over 12,000 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The Health Ministry Friday called for public caution, saying the risk of contagion still exists in factories, industrial areas and pharmaceutical establishments.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories so far, claiming over 234,400 lives.