Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

By Le Nga   May 19, 2020 | 06:27 am GMT+7
Two students chat with their masks on in a primary school yard in HCMC's District 1, May 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

With no new case Tuesday morning, Vietnam began day 33 without any community transmission of the Covid-19 virus. 

The nation’s Covid-19 count stands at 324 after four - two flight attendants on a repatriation flight from Russia and two students repatriated from the U.S. - were added Monday evening.

Of these, 61 are active and 263 have recovered, including three Vietnamese patients confirmed free of the novel coronavirus Monday.

Vietnam has not recorded any cases caused by community transmission since April 16. So far 184 of its Covid-19 cases have been imported.

Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor with the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, said Sunday that Vietnam was capable of quarantining arrivals from abroad and testing them to detect infection, hence imported cases were not a matter of worry.

Community transmission should remain the bigger concern, he added, warning that once it happens and spreads quickly, the medical system would be overwhelmed.

Vietnam currently has more than 11,000 people in quarantine, 302 of them in hospitals, nearly 9,000 at centralized facilities and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has thus far affected 213 countries and territories, and reported deaths have reached nearly 320,000.

