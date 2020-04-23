VnExpress International
Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Thursday evening

By Le Nga   April 23, 2020 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
A woman has her blood sample taken for Covid-19 testing in Hanoi's Dong Da Secondary School, March 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam marked eight consecutive evenings without a new Covid-19 infection Thursday, keeping its national tally unchanged at 268, with 44 active cases.

Among the patients under treatment, 20 have tested negative at least once, the Health Ministry said.

Of over 68,000 people still quarantined in Vietnam, over 18,300 in quarantine facilities and the rest isolated at home.

Following Vietnam's easing of the nationwide social distancing campaign starting Thursday, several restaurants and coffee shops have been allowed to reopen nationwide, except in certain districts of Hanoi, Ha Giang and Bac Ninh Provinces which are still deemed areas with high risks of Covid-19 infection.

However, many non-essential businesses like karaoke parlors, massage parlors, bars and cinemas have not been allowed to reopen. Gatherings of over 20 people in one place and 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals are still not allowed. Masks are still mandatory while going outside.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 224 have been discharged, including one in HCMC Thursday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, and over 185,100 deaths have been reported.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic outbreak pandemic quarantine
 
