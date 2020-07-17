VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam records first ever Cantú syndrome patient

By Phan Anh   July 17, 2020 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam records first ever Cantú syndrome patient
Abnormal hair growth is observed on the arms of a 6-year-old girl from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province suffering from Cantú syndrome. Photo courtesy of the HCMC Hospital of Dermato Venereology.

A 6-year-old girl was confirmed Thursday as Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome, a rare genetic condition with only 74 confirmed cases globally.

The girl, whose identity has not been revealed, is from the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. She was taken to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology last month to have her body hair waxed.

Her parents said she has had thick hair growth since birth, most notably in unusual areas like the face, neck, waist and limbs, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The parents had taken her to several different hospitals but her condition remained undiagnosed.

As she would enter primary school in a few months, her parents decided to send her to the HCMC hospital to have her body hair waxed, which they believed would relieve her anxiety.

However, several anomalies with her skeletal structure, cardiovascular and neurological systems, among others, were found instead, said Tran Nguyen Anh Tu, deputy head of the hospital's Skin Cosmetic Department.

Genetic tests later revealed she suffers from the Cantú syndrome, an extremely rare condition characterized by abnormal hair growth, bone and cartilage anomalies and cardiomegaly.

Since it was first described in 1982, there have only been 74 confirmed cases in medical history, said Tu.

The condition is apparently caused by a genetic mutation of the ABCC9 gene, located on a short arm of chromosome 12.

The symptoms have to be treated with surgeries, drugs and other methods.

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Cantú syndrome

genetics

mutation

disease

medicine

rare disease

HCMC

Saigon

Ho Chi Minh

 

Read more

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

PM orders probe into trafficking ring after Covid-19 community transmission

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Coronavirus: 5-year-old girl from Russia is Vietnam's 'patient 417'

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam confirms first case of Covid-19 community transmission in 100 days

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Vietnam tells foreign experts to test for Covid-19 before arriving

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Locust swarm from China ravages northern Vietnam bamboo forests, corn fields

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Two repatriates from Russia infected with Covid-19

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

Da Nang braces for extensive Covid-19 testing

 
go to top