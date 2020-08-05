VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam records 41 new Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga   August 5, 2020 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam records 41 new Covid-19 cases
A medical staff collects a swab sample from a man to test for the novel coronavirus in Hai Lang District, Quang Tri Province, August 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao.

Vietnam confirmed 41 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday evening, all but one linked to Da Nang outbreak.

"Patients 673-678" are people aged 10-41 who recently returned from a trip they made together to Da Nang, currently the Covid-19 epicenter in Vietnam.

Two of them are from the northern province of Bac Giang and four from Lang Son, also in the north. All six are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

"Patient 679" is a 44-year old male returning from Russia who was quarantined upon arrival in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 11. The flight that carried him has so far recorded 17 positive cases. He is being treated at the Ba Ria Hospital.

"Patients 680-713", aged 1 to 75, are all in Da Nang. All but one of them are linked to hospitals in the city, and one of them lives in Lien Chieu District.

This brings the total number of new cases confirmed Wednesday to 43, with two cases reported in the morning in Quang Nam Province, which borders Da Nang.

The number of cases in Da Nang is now at 192. In the last 11 days, Quang Nam Province has recorded 46 cases; Ho Chi Minh City, eight; Lang Son, four; the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and the central province of Quang Ngai, three each; Hanoi, Bac Giang and the southern province of Dong Nai, two each; and the northern provinces of Thai Binh and Ha Nam, one each.

Vietnam has recorded a total of 713 Covid-19 cases, 332 of them active. Eight patients have died and 11 are in critical condition with a very high risk of death, doctors say.

Over 120,000 people are in isolation - 20,000 at quarantine facilities, 1,500 in hospitals and the rest in their homes.

More than 704,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Da Nang fines over 400 for flouting social distancing rules

Da Nang fines over 400 for flouting social distancing rules

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Covid-19

new cases

coronavirus tally

Da Nang City

northern provinces

 

Read more

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Vietnam confirms 22 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Covid-19 hurts public bus service in HCMC

Covid-19 hurts public bus service in HCMC

Da Nang fines over 400 for flouting social distancing rules

Da Nang fines over 400 for flouting social distancing rules

Vietnam’s main coconut growing area stressed by salinity

Vietnam’s main coconut growing area stressed by salinity

Quang Nam indefinitely suspends non-essential services

Quang Nam indefinitely suspends non-essential services

American woman offers plasma for Covid-19 research

American woman offers plasma for Covid-19 research

Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 18

Vietnam Covid-19 death toll rises to 18

 
go to top