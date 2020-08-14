Vietnam records 18 new Covid-19 cases

The 18 new cases, among these 15 are from central Da Nang City and two from neighboring Quang Nam Province, took the country's active cases to 471.

"Patient 912" is a 27-year-old man from China. On July 27, he entered Vietnam illegally with seven other Chinese nationals through the northern border. They traveled by car to Ho Chi Minh City on July 27-29. He was found on July 30, quarantined and tested at the city's District 7 Hospital, and the result was negative for the novel coronavirus.

On August 1, he was transferred to the Cu Chi field hospital and tested on August 3 and August 8, and results were negative again. A further test on August 12 returned positive, and he is being treated at the Cu Chi field hospital.

"Patients 913 to 927" are from Da Nang, nine of the 15 related to the Da Nang Hospital.

The two patients from Quang Nam are related to "Patient 796", a man who was treated at the Da Nang Hospital. "Patient 928," a five-year-old boy, is his grandson and "Patient 929", 57, his wife.

Friday's Covid-19 count has 24 new patients, 12 recoveries and one death. The national total is 929 Covid-19 cases, of which 437 have recovered, 21 have died and 471 are active cases.

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 461 community infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang, the country’s current Covid-19 hotspot.

There have been 325 cases in Da Nang, 86 in Quang Nam, nine in HCMC, eight in Hanoi, seven in Quang Tri, six in Bac Giang, five in Quang Ngai, four in Lang Son, three each in Dak Lak and Hai Duong, two in Dong Nai and one each in Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa.

Over 172,000 people are in quarantine - 5,000 in hospitals, 25,000 in quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The pandemic has infected more than 21 million people in 213 countries and territories and its global death toll is recorded at more than 750,000.