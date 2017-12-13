VnExpress International
Vietnam raises warning over French baby milk products amid salmonella scare

By Phuong Trang   December 13, 2017 | 03:50 pm GMT+7

The world’s largest dairy product group Lactalis has recalled millions of products after 26 infants fell sick.

Vietnam’s health ministry has issued a directive asking the public to suspend the use or trade of baby milk products from French company Lactalis amid global fears of salmonella contamination.

The ministry issued the advice after receiving a warning on Tuesday from the International Food Safety Authorities Network, which is managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization.

Food safety officials from the ministry said several of the company's products are in circulation in Vietnam and will be tested.

French authorities and Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy products group, have ordered the recall of millions of baby milk products around the world after health authorities in France reported that 26 infants had been sickened since December 1.

Salmonella contamination is caused by intestinal bacteria from farm animals. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting, and the illness is dangerous for children and the elderly because of the risk of dehydration.

A company spokesman said that “nearly 7,000 tons” of products may have been contaminated, but that it is unable to say currently how much remains on the market, has been consumed or is in stock, the Telegraph reported.

The French health ministry has issued a list of countries affected by the recall, including Bangladesh, China, Greece, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru and Sudan.

