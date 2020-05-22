VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts

By Nguyen Quy   May 22, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam province to isolate 1,000+ foreign steel, oil experts
Dung Quat Oil Refinery in the central province of Quang Ngai. Photo courtesy of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company.

Over 1,000 highly-skilled foreign specialists will enter quarantine early June before deployment at oil and steel projects in the central province of Quang Ngai.

Senior officials at Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company in Quang Ngai said around 350 experts from Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand would enter Vietnam early next month to assist maintenance of Dung Quat Oil Refinery, the country’s first such facility.

Maintenance will be carried out over 51 days starting August 12.

A maximum 100 experts will be quarantined at a local hotel at one time, local authorities said.

Later this month, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC will also bring around 711 foreign experts to the central province to assist final assembly of its factory, with up to 350 visitors to be quarantined at one time.

The more than 1,000 experts will be tested twice during their 14-day quarantine period. Any positive case will be transferred and treated in the province.

Vietnam banned all foreign nationals from entering the country starting March 22. Only those carrying diplomatic or official passports, or taking part in special economic projects have been cleared for entry, though all need to present a Covid-19 free certificate from a recognized authority in the country of embarkation.

Thousands of foreign experts, including Samsung and Petrovietnam engineers, have flown to Vietnam and entered 14-day quarantine on landing.

Vietnam has gone 35 straight days without community transmission of the novel coronavirus. The nation’s Covid-19 tally stands at 324, including 60 active patients.

Related News:
Tags: foreign experts Vietnam Dung Quat Economic Zone Quang Ngai Province central Vietnam coronavirus fears Covid-19 pandemic Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC
 
Read more
Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

Vietnam begins day five with no new Covid-19 patient

Another Covid-19 relapse case recovers in Vietnam

Another Covid-19 relapse case recovers in Vietnam

HCMC to screen all flu patients for Covid-19

HCMC to screen all flu patients for Covid-19

Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

Vietnam sees record surge in crystal meth, ketamine seizures

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

It’s not over: Vietnam warned against Covid-19 complacency

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

Former naval commander jailed for land management negligence

Two more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

Two more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

HCMC pushes ahead with 'Vietnam's Silicon Valley' plan

HCMC pushes ahead with 'Vietnam's Silicon Valley' plan

 
go to top