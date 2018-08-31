VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam police arrest terrorist group member for smuggling in weapons

By Tat Dat   August 31, 2018 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam police arrest terrorist group member for smuggling in weapons
A photo provided by the police shows guns and other evidences seized during a search of Le Quoc Binh's home.

Police in central Vietnam arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly smuggling weapons from Cambodia, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Le Quoc Binh, 48, from the central province of Binh Dinh, was described as a member of the terrorist group Viet Tan, which seeks to subvert the Vietnamese government.

The police merely said they had caught him with “military guns” without providing further details.

A search of Binh's home yielded seven guns, over 500 cartridges and documents speaking about undermining the government, they said.

The police said Binh has admitted to smuggling weapons from Cambodia into Vietnam.

Earlier this month a court in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam sentenced Le Dinh Luong, 53, to 20 years in prison and five years of probation for carrying out 'activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration.'

The indictment said Luong was also a member of Viet Tan and recruited many people through Facebook, helping develop the organization in Vietnam.

In April a Hanoi court sentenced six members of the Brotherhood for Democracy, an organization accused of trying to overthrow the government, to nine to 15 years in prison.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam smuggling weapon Viet Tan terrorism terrorist Binh Dinh Quy Nhon Le Quoc Binh
 
Read more
Former top cops in Vietnam face trial for abetting gambling

Former top cops in Vietnam face trial for abetting gambling

Three dead as flash floods strike north Vietnam

Three dead as flash floods strike north Vietnam

Women win Vietnam two more bronze medals at Asian Games

Women win Vietnam two more bronze medals at Asian Games

Four Vietnamese men shot dead by Malaysian police

Four Vietnamese men shot dead by Malaysian police

Hanoi proposes Formula One racing in national sports complex

Hanoi proposes Formula One racing in national sports complex

Coach stays focused, wants Vietnam’s football team to do likewise

Coach stays focused, wants Vietnam’s football team to do likewise

Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

Don’t lose hope, PM tells Vietnamese football team

 
go to top