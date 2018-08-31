Vietnam police arrest terrorist group member for smuggling in weapons

A photo provided by the police shows guns and other evidences seized during a search of Le Quoc Binh's home.

Le Quoc Binh, 48, from the central province of Binh Dinh, was described as a member of the terrorist group Viet Tan, which seeks to subvert the Vietnamese government.

The police merely said they had caught him with “military guns” without providing further details.

A search of Binh's home yielded seven guns, over 500 cartridges and documents speaking about undermining the government, they said.

The police said Binh has admitted to smuggling weapons from Cambodia into Vietnam.

Earlier this month a court in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam sentenced Le Dinh Luong, 53, to 20 years in prison and five years of probation for carrying out 'activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration.'

The indictment said Luong was also a member of Viet Tan and recruited many people through Facebook, helping develop the organization in Vietnam.

In April a Hanoi court sentenced six members of the Brotherhood for Democracy, an organization accused of trying to overthrow the government, to nine to 15 years in prison.