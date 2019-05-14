Vietnam party chief, president hosts key meeting after sick leave

Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at a meeting of key party and state officials in Hanoi, May 14, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The Vietnam's top official appeared in good condition at the meeting where he called for fiercer fighting against corruption, a campaign he has spearheaded since 2017.

"We have to continue the fight against corruption and negativity with the spirit of determination and perseverance, we have to raise the spirit of solidarity and unity at all levels and branches," Trong said at the meeting which was joined by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Tran Quoc Vuong, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson said last month that Trong had some health issues due to heavy workload and weather conditions, and would return to work soon.

The statement came shortly after Trong and his entourage paid a visit to the southern Kien Giang Province on April 13-14, when they discussed with local authorities the implementation of socio-economic, security and national defense tasks.

He was absent at the funeral of former President Le Duc Anh early this month, though he headed the state funeral organizing committee.

The Tuesday meeting reviewed work in April and discussed major events coming up in May, including the 10th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee, meetings of the Politburo, the party's decision-making body, and the Party Central Committee Secretariat, and the 7th session of the 14th National Assembly, the latter scheduled to start on May 20.

In October last year, Trong, 75, became the first person after Ho Chi Minh to simultaneously head the party and executive branches of governance in Vietnam.

Over the past three years, a sweeping corruption crackdown spearheaded by Trong has ensnared scores of high-profile officials, especially in the energy and banking sectors.

Last year, a large number of officials, including military officers, and businesspeople faced criminal charges for mismanagement of public land.