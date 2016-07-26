vietnam-opens-first-energy-saving-glass-plant-in-southeast-asia

Vietnam's first modern production line for energy-saving glass was put into operation on July 25 in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Photo by Baoxaydung.

According to construction experts, most of the world’ skyscrapers are designed with energy-efficient glass, and Vietnam has started to follow the trend.

In addition to the aesthetic advantage, buildings covered in this type of glass are able to reduce electricity bills by preventing heat or cold air from escaping through windows. The glass also blocks 99 percent of ultraviolet rays that pose a threat to human health.

Demand for energy-saving glass in Vietnam is on the rise now the real estate market is showing signs of a recovery. However, the country now depends entirely on external suppliers, so glass made here has great potential on the local market, said Nguyen Quang Phuc, deputy head of the Vietnam Association for Building Materials.

Work on the first energy-saving glass plant in Vietnam as well as Southeast Asia kicked off in October 2015 with total investment of VND524 trillion ($23.5 billion). Technology and facilities for the plant were imported from Von Ardenne Company, a German manufacturer with around 90 years of experience in construction materials.

State-owned Viglacera Cooperation, the plant's owner, widened its portfolio of modern building materials by introducing the first antibacterial sanitary ware in March this year.