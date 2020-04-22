Vietnam marks sixth day without fresh Covid-19 cases

Samples taken for testing new coronavirus infection at a laboratory inside the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case on the morning of Wednesday, keeping Vietnam’s active patient count at 52 with 216 discharged.

Of the remaining patients, 12 have tested negative once and eight twice.

By this morning, the number of Covid-19 suspects has dropped by 19 against a day before to 386. People are suspects if they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Hanoi has gone a week without a new infection while HCMC has enjoyed that for 18 days. The capital city is treating 30 patients and the southern metropolis two.

The extended social distancing campaign, applied for the two cities and ten other localities deemed to be at "high risk" of the Covid-19 virus spreading, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Ninh Binh provinces in the north; Da Nang City and Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, and Ha Tinh provinces in the central region and Tay Ninh Province in the south, ends today.

The government will decide solutions on how to ease the social distancing this evening.

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, proposes that ministries and state agencies should prepare regulations to "live safely" with Covid-19, meaning gradually bringing back socio-economic activities to normal operation but with strict preventive methods to protect people’s health and curb the infection spread.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 177,200 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.