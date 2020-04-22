VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam marks sixth day without fresh Covid-19 cases

By Le Nga, Viet Tuan   April 22, 2020 | 06:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam marks sixth day without fresh Covid-19 cases
Samples taken for testing new coronavirus infection at a laboratory inside the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vietnam starts another day without any new Covid-19 patients, having its infection tally stay unchanged at 268 for six consecutive days.

The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case on the morning of Wednesday, keeping Vietnam’s active patient count at 52 with 216 discharged.

Of the remaining patients, 12 have tested negative once and eight twice.

By this morning, the number of Covid-19 suspects has dropped by 19 against a day before to 386. People are suspects if they have symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, have come from outbreak areas or have had direct contact with returnees from stricken areas.

Hanoi has gone a week without a new infection while HCMC has enjoyed that for 18 days. The capital city is treating 30 patients and the southern metropolis two.

The extended social distancing campaign, applied for the two cities and ten other localities deemed to be at "high risk" of the Covid-19 virus spreading, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Ninh Binh provinces in the north; Da Nang City and Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, and Ha Tinh provinces in the central region and Tay Ninh Province in the south, ends today.

The government will decide solutions on how to ease the social distancing this evening. 

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, proposes that ministries and state agencies should prepare regulations to "live safely" with Covid-19, meaning gradually bringing back socio-economic activities to normal operation but with strict preventive methods to protect people’s health and curb the infection spread.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 177,200 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses

Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases
 
Read more
Police prepare violation points for drivers

Police prepare violation points for drivers

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Vietnam jails man for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

Vietnam jails man for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

 
go to top