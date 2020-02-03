Vietnam makes changes to conduct, responsibilities of top leaders

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has issued a new set of criteria for Party members comprising both general criteria for cadres and some specific ones for members of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat to replace the previous one issued in 2017.

The general secretary must "have the capability to direct the preparation and development of a team of strategic officials, especially a successor, and key officials."

"Key officials" is an addition to the old criteria.

Nguyen Duc Ha, former head of the Party's Central Organizing Commission, said key officials include the president, prime minister, National Assembly chairperson and executive secretary of the Secretariat.

Vietnam's President and Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The general secretary "must be the most exemplary Party member in terms of morality and intellect; have political courage, sharp thinking, the capability to do research, make discoveries and proposals and assertiveness; remain calm and wise when dealing with difficult matters related to the fate of the Party, nation and people."

The general secretary "must have experienced and fulfilled their duties well as provincial or municipal Party secretary or head of a central committee, department or sector and must have been a member of the Politburo for at least one full term."

The Central Committee however has the right to make exceptions.

The 2017 regulation had required them to fulfill their duties "excellently."

Similar amendments have been made to requirements for the positions of president, prime minister and NA chairperson.

The new provisions also require the general secretary, president, prime minister and NA chairperson to have a "high reputation among the Central Committee, Politburo, the entire Party and the people," with "the people" being a new addition.

The position of general secretary remains "the center of solidarity that promotes the combined strength of the political system."

The positions of president, prime minister and NA chairperson have had "nucleus of solidarity" replaced with "center of solidarity."

The general criteria for Party members see additions in terms of politics and ideology, and they are now required to "be committed to the Party's reformist policies" and "resolutely defend the ideological foundation."

All other criteria for top political positions remain unchanged.

Those under the management of the Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat must "correctly and fully discharge their responsibilities and direct strict adherence to principles, regulations, statutes, and procedures on cadre work and resolutely fight against behaviors and actions that go against the Party and state's regulations on cadres' work."