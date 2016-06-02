vietnam-launches-online-international-driving-license

On May 31, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam officially launched an online service that meets Level 4 of the country's administrative structure for International Driving Permits (IDP) for Vietnamese citizens and residents of member countries of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong, the transition from Level 3 to Level 4 is part of the Ministry of Transport's administrative reforms.

Deputy Minster Nguyen Hong Truong (R) is the first person to receive an international driving license he applied for online. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Linh.

The deputy minister also reminded agencies to ensure information security to avoid counterfeits and plan to integrate with existing licenses for the convenience of citizens.

Those who wish to apply for an international driving license can register at the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam's website at www.drvn.gov.vn.

Source: Decree No. 43/2011/NĐ-CP on online provision of information and services by state agencies

