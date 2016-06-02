VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam launches online international driving license

By Doan Loan   June 2, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7

Vietnamese and foreign drivers are now able to apply for an international driving license online for just VND135,000 ($6).

On May 31, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam officially launched an online service that meets Level 4 of the country's administrative structure for International Driving Permits (IDP) for Vietnamese citizens and residents of member countries of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong, the transition from Level 3 to Level 4 is part of the Ministry of Transport's administrative reforms.

vietnam-launches-online-international-driving-license

Deputy Minster Nguyen Hong Truong (R) is the first person to receive an international driving license he applied for online. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Linh.

The deputy minister also reminded agencies to ensure information security to avoid counterfeits and plan to integrate with existing licenses for the convenience of citizens. 

Those who wish to apply for an international driving license can register at the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam's website at www.drvn.gov.vn.

vietnam-launches-online-international-driving-license-1

Source: Decree No. 43/2011/NĐ-CP on online provision of information and services by state agencies

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter

Tags: IDP online international driving license Directorate for Roads of Vietnam Vienna Convention Nguyen Hong Truong Ministry of Transport
 
Read more
Authorities withdraw best-seller on South Vietnam's unofficial First Lady

Authorities withdraw best-seller on South Vietnam's unofficial First Lady

Coach explosion kills eight Vietnamese in Laos

Coach explosion kills eight Vietnamese in Laos

Global cancer drug spending to exceed $150 bln by 2020

Global cancer drug spending to exceed $150 bln by 2020

China tells U.S., don't let allies set South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) policy

China tells U.S., don't let allies set South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) policy

Vietnam’s Russian-funded nuclear power plant faces six-year delay

Vietnam’s Russian-funded nuclear power plant faces six-year delay

Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city

Obama in motion: West Wing week in Asia

Obama in motion: West Wing week in Asia

Arrow star goes on fighting for rhinos in Vietnam

Arrow star goes on fighting for rhinos in Vietnam

 
go to top