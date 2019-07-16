Vietnam improves its position on Sustainable Development Goals

Wind turbines at at wind power plant in Bac Lieu Province, southern Vietnam, June 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Khuong Nha.

The country is ranked 54th among 162 countries and territories on the SDG Index, which tracks countries’ performances on achieving the 17 SDGs set by the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly in 2015, including clean water, affordable energy, strong institutions and reduced inequalities, according to the 2019 Sustainable Development Report.

The report was prepared by the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Germany-based foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung.

Vietnam scored an Index of 71.1, with 0 being the worst and 100 being the best, compared to a regional average score of 65.7 in East and South Asia. The highest scorer in the region is China at 73.2, and the lowest, Pakistan, at 55.6.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is ranked second only to Thailand at 73.0, whose global ranking is 40th. The bottom scorer in the region is Cambodia at 61.8 with a global ranking of 112th. Data are unavailable for Brunei and Timor-Leste.

Vietnam has not reached any of the 17 goals, the report said, but it has moved ahead on the track to ending poverty, improving health and achieving gender equality while sustaining economic growth and taking climate action, among others.

The country still faces major challenges in industry, innovation and infrastructure, the report said.

Vietnam scored the highest on poverty reduction at 95.3, but was among the lowest in industry, innovation and infrastructure at 26.4.

Globally, Denmark had the highest overall score of 85.2, while the Central African Republic came at the bottom of the ranking at 39.1.